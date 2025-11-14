Golden (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Giants, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Fellow rookie wideout Savion Williams (foot) is also listed as questionable, while Christian Watson (knee), Romeo Doubs (chest) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) are all cleared to play. Doubs has been the safest bet for playing time and targets whenever he's healthy, but Watson and Wicks also took a comfortable majority of snaps in Monday's 10-7 loss to the Eagles. Week 11 projections for Watson and Wicks partially depend on whether Golden is declared inactive ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. If the speedy rookie plays, it'll be the first time Green Bay has all of Doubs, Golden, Watson and Wicks available for the same game.