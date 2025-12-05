Golden (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Golden has a chance to return following a two-game absence. He was a limited participant in all three of Green Bay's practices during Week 14 prep. If the rookie first-round pick suits up, it remains to be seen how much playing time he will see in a Packers receiving corps that will have Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks available, as well as possibly Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder).