Golden finished the Packers' preseason schedule with one catch (on one target) for 19 yards across two games.

Golden was held without a target in the team's exhibition opener but was on the receiving end of a dot from QB Jordan Love in Denver in preseason Week 2, displaying the duo's growing rapport. Green Bay invested a first-round pick in Golden during the 2025 Draft, but a crowded receiving corps capped him to just a 29-361-0 line on 44 targets in 14 regular-season games as a rookie. With Romeo Doubs having moved on to the Patriots in free agency and Dontayvion Wicks getting traded to the Eagles this offseason, the WR options for Love are more clear cut between Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Golden, giving the latter a better chance to tap into his potential in the upcoming campaign.