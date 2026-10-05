Golden brought in three of seven targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 17-14 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards.

Jordan Love threw for a modest 197 yards overall on the afternoon, so Golden's subdued production can be viewed within that context. The second-year speedster tied with Tucker Kraft for the team lead in targets on the afternoon, and although Golden brought in less than half of them. he recorded his second touchdown grab of the campaign on a two-yard reception early in the second quarter. Golden's reception and yardage totals were season lows, but he still on pace for a breakout second campaign with an 18-274-2 line going into a Week 5 home divisional matchup against the Bears next Sunday.