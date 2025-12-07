Golden (wrist) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Golden has missed three of the last four contests due to shoulder and wrist injuries, but in his return to the lineup Week 14, he'll welcome back third-year WR Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder), who has been sidelined since Week 2. Considering all of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks entered the weekend without designations, Golden and Reed may be capped to certain situations behind that trio. Having said that, Golden has managed just a 24-286-0 line on 32 targets in nine appearances to begin his career, so he's difficult to trust for consistent production.