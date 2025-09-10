Golden (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's contest versus the Commanders, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

After being listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate due to an ankle injury, Golden was a full participant at Tuesday's walkthrough and then was tagged as full again Wednesday. With his status, along with fellow WRs Jayden Reed (foot) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf), confirmed for Week 2 action, Green Bay's receiving corps again will be at full strength. In his pro debut this past Sunday against the Lions, Golden handled a 48 percent snap share, ran 13 routes and tallied two catches (on two targets) for 16 yards.