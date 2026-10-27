Golden (shoulder/foot) didn't participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Coming out of Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Lions, Golden is nursing a pair of injuries that have resulted in him going down as a non-participant on the Packers' Week 8 injury report. The Packers will see if Golden can upgrade to limited or full participation in Wednesday's session before deciding whether he'll carry a designation into Thursday's game against the Panthers. Despite leading the NFL with six drops through the first seven weeks, Golden has emerged as a useful fantasy asset in his second NFL season with 36 receptions for 540 yards and three touchdowns on 69 targets to go with six rushing yards.