Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Golden (shoulder) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Golden was forced out of his past Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Panthers due to a shoulder injury, but his ability to practice in some capacity to begin Week 10 prep suggests his health concern isn't a major one. Along with Golden, Dontayvion Wicks (calf) -- who missed the Packers' last two games -- will be limited Thursday, but if both are able to advance to full participation by the end of the week, Green Bay could have all of its key wide receivers available for the first time this season in Monday's game against the Eagles. Christian Watson had previously sat out Green Bay's first six games while completing his recovery from an ACL tear, but he returned to action Week 8.