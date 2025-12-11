Golden (wrist) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Golden has been listed with a wrist injury since Week 12 prep that sidelined him for two games and capped him at five offensive snaps and one target, which he didn't catch, in this past Sunday's win over the Bears. He joins Jayden Reed (shoulder), Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) and Savion Williams (foot) as limited participants this week as the Packers' receiving corps continues to be beset by injuries. Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Golden enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest in Denver.