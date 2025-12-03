Packers' Matthew Golden: Stays limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Golden (wrist) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.
Golden has missed back-to-back games and three of the last four due to shoulder and wrist injuries. He's been listed with only the latter concern the last two weeks, but he has yet to be anything more than a limited participant during that time. He likely will need to get back to full in order to avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Bears.
