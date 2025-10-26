Golden (hip) is listed as active Sunday in Pittsburgh, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Golden ended Week 8 prep Friday by being added to the injury report as limited due to a hip injury, leaving him questionable for Sunday's game. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network then reported earlier Sunday that Golden was in line to suit up, which now has been confirmed. With Christian Watson back in action for the first time since Week 18 of last season after completing his recovery from a torn right ACL, Golden will have additional competition for deep routes in Green Bay's passing game.