Golden will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Golden will be in the starting lineup Saturday as the top wide receiver available for quarterback Malik Willis, despite starters including RB Josh Jacobs and TE Tucker Kraft being listed as healthy scratches. Across the starting lineup, Green Bay will have multiple players sitting out due to injuries, including Jordan Love (thumb), Jayden Reed (foot), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Romeo Doubs (back).