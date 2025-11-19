Packers' Matthew Golden: Tending to pair of injuries
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Golden was limited at Wednesday's practice due to shoulder and wrist injuries.
Golden didn't play Week 10 against the Eagles due to a shoulder injury but was able to return to action for this past Sunday's win at the Giants. He logged a season-low 33 percent snap share Week 11 and managed to haul in just one of three targets for 24 yards. The Packers' receiving corps continues to deal with numerous injuries, with Christian Watson (knee), Romeo Doubs (wrist) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) all limited to begin Week 12 prep, while Savion Williams (foot) was a DNP, so the overall situation is one to watch to get a sense of who among them will be available Sunday versus the Vikings.
