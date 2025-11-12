Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that the plan for Golden (shoulder) is "to integrate him back into practice and see where he's at," Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Golden sat out Monday's loss to the Eagles after having opened Week 10 as a limited participant at practice, but he then concluded Green Bay's preparation period with back-to-back absences. Per LaFleur's comments, it sounds as though even if Golden manages to resume practicing in advance of Sunday's road matchup against the Giants, he could be a ways away from returning to a starting role on offense. On a positive note for the Packers, LaFleur said Romeo Doubs (chest) is expected to be available Week 11.