Golden recorded three receptions on five targets for 86 yards in Sunday's 27-18 win over the Bengals. He added two rushes for 16 yards.

Golden continues to get more involved in the Green Bay offense, as he's now earned at least five targets in each of his last three games. He was impressive with the opportunity, ripping off long gains of 35 and 31 yards, the latter of which all but clinched a win for the Packers. Golden topped 100 yards from scrimmage for the first time in his career while showcasing his ability to work deep down the field and also pick up yards after the catch. He appears to be earning trust from coaches and Jordan Love, which should lead to more consistent usage as the season progresses.