Golden caught six of 13 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Cowboys.

Golden reached 100 receiving yards for the second consecutive game and third time overall this season. He capped the opening drive with a nine-yard touchdown catch, which gives the 2025 first-round pick three receiving touchdowns in his last four games after Golden began his career with a 16-game regular-season touchdown drought. Golden would have had an even bigger game if not for a pair of near-misses in the second quarter on a deep ball and an end-zone pass that were both in his hands before falling incomplete. Heading into a Week 7 matchup with Detroit's weak secondary, Golden has drawn a team-high 57 targets from Jordan Love, which is nine more than Christian Watson.