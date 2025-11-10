Golden (shoulder) isn't expected to play Monday against the Eagles, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Golden didn't practice Friday or Saturday due to a shoulder injury ahead of the Packers listing him as questionable for Week 10 action. He's now slated to miss the first game of his career, and with two other wide receivers also listed as questionable -- Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (foot) -- Green Bay has only three players at the position completely cleared for Monday's game (Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Malik Heath). Golden's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.