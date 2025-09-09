The Packers listed Golden (ankle) as a full participant for Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Golden was estimated as a limited participant Monday when the Packers didn't practice, and though the team didn't hold a traditional session Tuesday, the rookie was apparently able to do enough to receive an upgraded listing. The 22-year-old wideout looks like he'll be good to go for Thursday's matchup with the Commanders and will be hoping to bounce back from a muted NFL debut in the Packers' Week 1 win over the Lions this past Sunday, when he was held to two catches for 16 yards on two targets.