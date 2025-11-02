Golden (shoulder) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.

Golden went to the locker room in the third quarter due to a shoulder injury and wasn't able to return, ending Week 9 action with two catches (on three targets) for nine yards. With Dontayvion Wicks (calf) inactive and TE Tucker Kraft (knee) also not returning Sunday, the Packers' receiving corps has been whittled down to Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Malik Heath and Savion Williams.