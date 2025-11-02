Packers' Matthew Golden: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Golden (shoulder) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
Golden went to the locker room in the third quarter due to a shoulder injury and wasn't able to return, ending Week 9 action with two catches (on three targets) for nine yards. With Dontayvion Wicks (calf) inactive and TE Tucker Kraft (knee) also not returning Sunday, the Packers' receiving corps has been whittled down to Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Malik Heath and Savion Williams.
More News
-
Packers' Matthew Golden: Injures shoulder in Week 9•
-
Packers' Matthew Golden: No big plays in Week 8 win•
-
Packers' Matthew Golden: Suiting up in Week 8•
-
Packers' Matthew Golden: Expected to be available Sunday•
-
Packers' Matthew Golden: Added to report, deemed questionable•
-
Packers' Matthew Golden: Four grabs in Arizona•