McCaffrey caught there passes for 60 yards in Thursday's preseason victory over the Eagles.

McCaffrey has had a strong camp thus far, and that continued in the Packers' preseason opener. He still faces long odds to make Green Bay's Week 1 roster given the depth around him at his position.

