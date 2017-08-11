Packers' Max McCaffrey: Totals 60 yards in exhibition opener
McCaffrey caught there passes for 60 yards in Thursday's preseason victory over the Eagles.
McCaffrey has had a strong camp thus far, and that continued in the Packers' preseason opener. He still faces long odds to make Green Bay's Week 1 roster given the depth around him at his position.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games
The NFL has suspended Ezekiel Elliott six games for violating the league's personal conduct...
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
12-team mock: Gronk advantage
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...