Packers' Max McCaffrey: Two receptions Saturday
McCaffrey caught two passes for 10 yards and returned one punt of 17 yards in Saturday's preseason victory over the Redskins.
McCaffrey was not as productive as he was in the Packers' first preseason contest, but he did finish second among Green Bay receivers Saturday with 25 snaps, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. McCaffrey continues competing for a reserve receiver spot on the Packers' roster, but there may not be enough room for him unless he is able to win the punt return job.
