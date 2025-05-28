Hardman (knee) participated during OTAs on Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Hardman finished the 2024 season on Kansas City's injured reserve list with a knee issue, but it doesn't seem to be hindering him anymore with offseason workouts now underway. Hardman will have to do everything he can to try to impress Green Bay's coaching staff, as he might not be a lock to make the final 53-man roster after the team added Matthew Golden and Savion Williams via the draft.