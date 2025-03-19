The Packers signed Hardman (knee) to a one-year deal Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hardman will head to Green Bay after catching 12 passes for 90 yards and carrying the ball five times for an additional 62 yards and a touchdown in 12 games for the Chiefs last season. He suffered a knee injury in December that landed him on injured reserve but can contribute on both offense and as a returner once healthy.