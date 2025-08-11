Hardman was targeted once and did not catch a pass in Saturday's 30-10 exhibition loss to the Jets. He also lost a fumble in the contest.

Hardman suited up for the first time since joining Green Bay over the offseason, and although he finished second among Packers wideouts in snaps, he did not make a mark on offense and both muffed a punt -- which led to the turnover -- and fair caught a punt at the five-yard line in the special-teams phase. Hardman has the most experience in a youthful wide receiver room, but he is competing for a roster spot, and Saturday's showing did not boost his chances of securing one.