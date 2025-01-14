Swinson signed a reserve/future contract with the Packers on Monday.

Swinson spent most of September on the Panthers' active roster after being signed off the Packers' practice squad Sept. 3. He was a healthy scratch for Carolina's first two regular-season games before being waived Sept. 24, and after clearing waivers he opted to rejoin Green Bay on the practice squad two days later. Swinson will stay with the Packers during the offseason, where he will have the opportunity to participate in OTAs and minicamp ahead of training camp in July.