Parsons (knee) is active for Wednesday's game at the Rams, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Parsons gained clearance to return to action, but first the Packers needed to activate him from the reserve/PUP list, which came to pass Tuesday. Parsons was listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup, and he's now ready for his first game since Dec. 14, 2025, when he tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee. Tom Pelissero of Netflix reported Wednesday that Parsons will play approximately 50 percent of the defensive snaps in his season debut.