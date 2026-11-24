The Packers reinstated Parsons (knee) from the PUP list on Tuesday.

Parsons remains listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rams, but he's fully expected to play in Week 12 in what will mark his 2026 debut. The five-time Pro Bowler will be making his first appearance since tearing the ACL and meniscus in his left knee Dec. 14, 2025 and requiring season-ending surgery. Parsons has worked exclusively as a limited participant in practice since being designated for return from the PUP list Nov. 4, so the Packers could monitor his snaps closely in his first game action in more than 11 months.