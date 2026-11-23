Parsons (knee) remained a limited practice participant Monday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Parsons has yet to turn in a full practice since being designated for return from the PUP list Nov. 4, but the Packers seemingly haven't closed the door on him making his season debut Wednesday versus the Rams. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Parsons said that he's still awaiting final clearance for game action from his surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who he's scheduled to speak with over the next day or two. If Parsons gets the green light to play in Week 12, he could have his snap count managed to some extent.