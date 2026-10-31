Parsons (knee) and the Packers are targeting a return for Week 12 against the Rams on Wednesday, Nov. 25, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and ESPN reports.

Parsons remains on the reserve/PUP list while recovering from a torn ACL that he sustained in December of 2025. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Parsons has a chance to resume during Week 9 prep, but he would likely have to string together consecutive full practices in order to be removed from the Packers' PUP list. Lukas Van Ness and Barryn Sorrell will continue to operate as Green Bay's primary edge rushers while Parsons is on the mend.