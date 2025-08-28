The Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The ongoing saga this summer between Parsons and the Cowboys finally has reached its conclusion, with the pass rusher agreeing to a four-year, $188 million extension to take his talents to Green Bay. He's one of only two players in NFL history to rack up 12.0 sacks in each of his first four seasons as a pro, the other being former Packer Reggie White.