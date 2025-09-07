Packers' Micah Parsons: Debut with Packers imminent
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parsons (back) is active for Sunday's contest against the Lions, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
In his first game action as a Packer, Parsons is expected to have his workload monitored for a few reasons. First, he arrived in Green Bay via trade from Dallas on Aug. 28, giving him a little more than one week to get up to speed with a new defensive scheme. He also has been dealing with a joint sprain in his back that capped his practice reps during Week 1 prep. At the very least, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will deploy the versatile Parsons in clear pass-rush scenarios.
