Parsons (back) is active for Sunday's contest against the Lions, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

In his first game action as a Packer, Parsons is expected to have his workload monitored for a few reasons. First, he arrived in Green Bay via trade from Dallas on Aug. 28, giving him a little more than one week to get up to speed with a new defensive scheme. He also has been dealing with a joint sprain in his back that capped his practice reps during Week 1 prep. At the very least, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will deploy the versatile Parsons in clear pass-rush scenarios.