Head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged that Parsons (knee/illness) could be ready to make his season debut following the Packers' Week 11 bye, but he still has "a couple more hurdles" to clear before being deemed ready to play, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Since opening Parsons' 21-day practice window Nov. 4, the Packers have seemingly targeted their Nov. 25 matchup with the Rams in Week 12 for the star pass rusher's 2026 debut. That plan doesn't appear to have changed while Parsons has been a limited participant in practice for the past two weeks, but he'll likely need to start practicing in full during Week 12 prep before the Packers give him the green light to play. If Parsons does in fact gain clearance to play against the Rams, he could be operating with a restricted snap count in what would mark his first game action since tearing his ACL on Dec. 14, 2025.