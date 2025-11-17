Parsons recorded six total tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Giants.

The All-Pro edge rusher went without a sack in each of his last two games prior to Sunday's win. He got after Jameis Winston in the second half and even notched a strip-sack on the last play of the game. Through his first 10 games in Green Bay, Parsons has now recorded 28 total tackles, including 8.0 sacks (tied for the seventh-most in the NFL), and one forced fumble. He's expected to remain on of the league's premier edge rushers in the Week 12 matchup against the Vikings.