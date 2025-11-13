Parsons (pectoral) was limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Parsons was limited by the pectoral issue in practice last week but didn't have an injury designation ahead of Monday night's loss to the Eagles and played his normal allotment of snaps on defense, producing just two tackles (one solo) on 84 percent of the downs. Parsons has recorded 22 tackles (11 solo), including 6.5 sacks, and 14 QB hits on 75 percent of the defensive snaps across nine games in his first season with Green Bay.