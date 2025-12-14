Parsons is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to a left knee injury.

Parsons suffered a non-contact injury to his left knee late in the third quarter while pursuing Bo Nix on a pass rush. Parsons had to be helped off the field and into the locker room, and while he hasn't been ruled out, it seems unlikely that the All-Pro pass rusher will return to Sunday's game. Assuming Parsons is done for the day, Lukas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare are slated for more snaps at defensive end opposite starter Rashan Gary.