Parsons underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee Monday and is facing a ninth-month recovery period, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport relays that Parsons sustained a clear tear of the ACL in his left knee and that there was no other ligament damage, which will help with the All-Pro pass rusher's time to recovery. The timeline means Parsons will likely miss the opening portion of the regular season and is a candidate to start the 2026 campaign on injured reserve. He sustained the injury in Week 15 against the Broncos and finished his first regular season with the Packers with 41 tackles (19 solo), including 12.5 sacks, one pass defense and two forced fumble across 14 games.