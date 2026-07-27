Packers' Micah Parsons: Expected to land on PUP list

Though Parsons (knee) wasn't among the Green Bay players placed on the active/PUP list Monday, it is expected that he will be as the week progresses, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Parsons is recovering from a left ACL tear that he suffered last December, and given the timing of the injury, Demovsky suggests that the star pass rusher is unlikely to play before October. In his absence, look for the likes of Lukas Van Ness and Barryn Sorrell to be leaned on more heavily out of the gate this season.