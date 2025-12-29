Parsons (knee) announced via his personal social media account Monday that he is undergoing surgery to repair his torn left ACL, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Parsons is expected to miss time early in the 2026 regular season due to the timing of the left ACL tear he suffered Dec. 14, but per a prior report from Demovsky, the star pass rusher could realistically be back in action by Week 4. In any case, with Parsons already on IR, Green Bay will need to rely on a combination of Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare to provide pressure against opposing quarterbacks for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.