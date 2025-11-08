Parsons (pectoral) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Eagles, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Parson logged a trio of limited practices while tending to a pectoral injury, but the fifth-year pass rusher has been cleared to play in Week 10. Parsons has logged 6.5 sacks through eight regular-season games, which is second most on the Packers behind Rashan Gary (7.5) and 10th most in the NFL.