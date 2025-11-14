Parsons (pectoral) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

With another limited practice under his belt, Parsons has replicated his practice pattern from last week and, just like last week, will enter the weekend without an injury designation. The star pass rusher is good to go for Sunday's game against the Giants and looks to add to his 6.5 sacks as he faces a former divisional rival.