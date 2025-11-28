Parsons logged eight tackles (four solo), including 2.5 sacks, three tackles for a loss and four QB hits during the Packers' 31-21 win over the Lions on Thursday.

It was another big day for Parsons, who has logged at least 1.5 sacks for a third straight game and the fourth time this season. His first takedown of Jared Goff came in the first quarter in combination with Kingsley Enagbare, resulting in a six-yard loss. Parsons added two solo sacks on Goff in the fourth quarter, both resulting in eight-yard losses as the All-Pro pass rusher's efforts helped limit the Lions' offensive output in the second half. Parsons is now up to 12.5 sacks through 12 regular-season games, and he is close to matching his career-high output as a member of the Cowboys during the 2023 campaign (14.0 sacks across 17 regular-season games). Next up for Parsons and the Packers is another NFC North clash in Week 14 against the Bears on Sunday, Dec. 7.