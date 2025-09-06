Parsons (back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, is expected to suit up, but his snap count will be monitored, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In his first full week of practice with his new team, Parsons was a limited participant in each session as he continues to manage the back injury that plagued him since the early days of training camp as a member of the Cowboys, Now with the Packers and with a four-year, $188 million extension in hand, he predictably won't be deployed as he normally will be, not only due to his health concern but the fact he's been in Green Bay for a little more than a week. Still, Parsons at the very least will be a part of the Packers' pass rush Sunday.