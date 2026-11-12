Parsons (knee/illness) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Despite dealing with an illness Wednesday, Parsons was able to go down as a limited participant in the ensuing jog-through, and he maintained that activity level one day later. He's seeking his first game action since Dec. 14, 2025, when he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, and he so far has completed nearly two weeks of capped sessions since he was designated for return from the reserve/PUP list last Wednesday. Friday's injury report will reveal if Parsons has a chance to play Sunday against the Vikings, but more realistically the Packers likely are eyeing a road matchup with the Rams on Wednesday, Nov. 25 for his season debut.