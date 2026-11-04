Parson (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic earlier Wednesday that Parsons will participate in individual drills in his return to practice. Before that could go down, though, the Packers designated him for return from the reserve/PUP list, per the NFL's transaction log. According to Ryan Wood of USA Today, Parson declined to "pinpoint a day" for his first game action since Dec. 14, 2025 at Denver, but Green Bay now has a 21-day window in which to evaluate him and determine when that'll occur.