Packers' Micah Parsons: Limited in Thursday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parsons (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
The Packers continue to limit Parsons' practice participation due to a lingering back issue stemming from training camp. The injury hasn't prevented him from playing in the Packers' first three games of the regular season, and the star pass rusher's snap count on defense has increased with each passing week. Barring a setback, Parsons should be cleared to play against his former team, the Cowboys, in Dallas on Sunday.
More News
-
Packers' Micah Parsons: Limited to open week•
-
Packers' Micah Parsons: Sees increased work vs. Washington•
-
Packers' Micah Parsons: Suiting up again•
-
Packers' Micah Parsons: Status in question for Week 2•
-
Packers' Micah Parsons: Limited listing Monday•
-
Packers' Micah Parsons: Logs sack in debut•