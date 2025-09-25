Parsons (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The Packers continue to limit Parsons' practice participation due to a lingering back issue stemming from training camp. The injury hasn't prevented him from playing in the Packers' first three games of the regular season, and the star pass rusher's snap count on defense has increased with each passing week. Barring a setback, Parsons should be cleared to play against his former team, the Cowboys, in Dallas on Sunday.