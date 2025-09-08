Parsons (back) was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Since he was traded from Dallas to Green Bay on Aug. 28, Parsons received an official diagnosis of a joint sprain in his back that limited him in all three Week 1 practices. It didn't stop him from suiting up Sunday against the Lions, and he made an immediate impact, lining up all over the defensive line and generally causing havoc. Parsons even recorded his first sack as a Packer with his fourth-quarter takedown of QB Jared Goff. After earning a 45 percent defensive snap share (30 of 67) in his debut with the team, Parson' workload should increase moving forward, but he likely will remain a constant on the injury report until the back issue is behind him.