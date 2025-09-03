Parsons (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

It's been a whirlwind summer for Parsons, whose trade from Dallas to Green Bay was followed in short order by reports about his back injury being a major concern. The Cowboys reportedly had him on a five-day plan of an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid before the trade, and there's now a chance Parsons will use epidural injections to play through the joint sprain in his back. Whatever the case, Parsons was in full pads doing individual drills Wednesday during the brief portion of practice open to media. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur conveyed uncertainty Wednesday when reporters asked him about Parsons' potential availability this Sunday against Detroit, Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com reports.