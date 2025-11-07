Packers' Micah Parsons: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parsons (pectoral) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Parsons popped up on the injury report with an apparent pectoral issue to open the week, but his ability to practice in a limited capacity seems to suggest that the injury is minor. He will have two more chances to log a full practice prior to Monday night's matchup with Philadelphia.
