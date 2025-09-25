Packers' Micah Parsons: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parsons (back) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Parsons recorded two solo tackles in the team's 13-10 loss to the Browns in Week 3, and he may have exacerbated his previous back injury in the contest. The defensive lineman will have two more opportunities to log a full practice prior to Sunday night's matchup with the Cowboys.
