default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Parsons (back) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Parsons recorded two solo tackles in the team's 13-10 loss to the Browns in Week 3, and he may have exacerbated his previous back injury in the contest. The defensive lineman will have two more opportunities to log a full practice prior to Sunday night's matchup with the Cowboys.

More News