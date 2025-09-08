Parsons registered one solo tackle and a sack in Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Lions.

Parsons, who has been slowed by a back injury and did not get much work in during training camp, did not start in his Packers debut and played only 30 of a possible 67 snaps, but he provided consistent pressure when on the field and did log his first sack as a Packer. Parsons played around 80 percent of the defensive snaps in his four seasons with the Cowboys, so although he could be on a pitch count again in Week 2 with Green Bay facing Washington on Thursday night, it should not be long until he is out there more regularly.